Public Consultation Opens on Adjustments to Key Fisheries

The Government is reviewing catch limits for spiny red rock lobster in CRA 2 (Hauraki Gulf, Coromandel, Bay of Plenty) and CRA 7 (Otago), as well as Pacific bluefin tuna in TOR 1 (New Zealand-wide), Oceans and Fisheries Minister Shane Jones announced today.

“These fisheries are vital for New Zealand’s economy, culture, and recreational activities,” Mr. Jones said. “They support jobs, provide significant export income, and are highly valued by recreational fishers.”

The review aims to strike a balance between maximizing economic and cultural benefits while ensuring the long-term sustainability of these species.

Proposed Changes to Rock Lobster Limits

Catch limits for CRA 2 were previously reduced by over 50% in 2018 due to declining stocks. Recent stock assessments in 2023 and 2024 indicate a substantial recovery, prompting a review of current catch settings.

However, localized stock depletion in parts of the CRA 2 fishery, coupled with the ecological issue of kina barrens—where unchecked kina populations devastate marine habitats—has informed a dual approach.

Key proposals include:

Moderate increases in catch limits for the wider CRA 2 fishery to reflect stock growth.

Localised closures in parts of the inner Hauraki Gulf to address kina barrens.

For CRA 7, recent data supports a higher sustainable catch limit, and proposals reflect this increased capacity.

Changes to Pacific Bluefin Tuna Limits

Pacific bluefin tuna, a migratory species spanning the Pacific, has seen rising abundance in New Zealand waters. The Western and Central Pacific Fisheries Commission has endorsed a proposal to increase New Zealand's catch limits to align with international agreements.

“Managing this migratory species is a collaborative effort across Pacific nations. New Zealand's proposed increase reflects careful monitoring and sustainable practices,” Mr. Jones stated.

Public Consultation and Next Steps

Consultation on these proposals begins today and will remain open until 29 January 2025. Following the consultation period, officials will develop recommendations to inform Minister Jones’ decision, with any changes set to take effect on 1 April 2025.

Addressing Broader Sustainability Challenges

The proposed changes complement other Government initiatives, including earlier measures to mitigate kina barrens and restore marine ecosystems.

“We are committed to making evidence-based decisions that balance economic, cultural, and environmental interests. These proposals reflect our dedication to ensuring these fisheries remain valuable and sustainable for future generations,” Mr. Jones concluded.

For more details and to participate in the consultation, stakeholders are encouraged to visit the Ministry for Primary Industries’ website.