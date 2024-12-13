State Bank of India Announces Direct Exchange Rates

The State Bank of India today announced the Direct Rates of Exchange (DPE), providing detailed currency conversion values in rupees per unit. This revelation comes amidst fluctuating market conditions impacting global economic dynamics.

Among the prominent currencies listed are the USD, AUD, CAD, and GBP, with specific buy and sell rates highlighted. The data offers critical insights for businesses and individuals engaged in international trade and finance, as these rates dictate the day's trading benchmarks.

Notably, the Japanese Yen rates are presented uniquely as they are calculated per 100 foreign currency units, underscoring the variable methodologies in currency valuation. Such announcements play a significant role in shaping fiscal strategies and assessments in financial portfolios.

(With inputs from agencies.)