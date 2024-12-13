18 LAC Countries Launch Alliance for Security, Justice, and Development to Combat Organized Crime

On December 11, 18 countries from Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC) officially launched the Alliance for Security, Justice, and Development, a groundbreaking initiative aimed at addressing organized crime across the region. The Alliance, promoted by the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), brings together governments, multilateral organizations, and civil society to tackle the challenges posed by illicit activities and improve security and justice systems.

The 18 founding countries of the Alliance are: Argentina, Barbados, Belize, Brazil, Chile, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Guatemala, Guyana, Honduras, Jamaica, Panamá, Paraguay, Perú, Suriname, The Bahamas, and Uruguay.

The Alliance is based on three key pillars: protecting vulnerable populations, strengthening security and justice institutions, and reducing illicit markets and financial flows. It aims to implement evidence-based policies and actions that will foster regional cooperation and improve the region’s capacity to counter organized crime.

Ilan Goldfajn, IDB President, emphasized the importance of regional cooperation in addressing cross-border organized crime. “Organized crime operates across borders and demands bold, coordinated regional action. Enhanced collaboration is critical to protect communities, strengthen institutions and capabilities, and disincentivize illicit activities across the region,” Goldfajn said. “The Alliance for Security, Justice, and Development will enable strategic partnerships and resource mobilization, amplifying the impact of our countries' efforts.”

The Alliance will be led by a steering committee and three technical working groups, which already include over 20 countries. These groups are advancing initiatives such as reducing violence and trafficking in high-risk communities, improving security systems through technology, and curbing illicit markets with enhanced coordination.

In addition to the 18 member countries, the Alliance counts on the support of 11 organizations, which will provide technical and financial assistance in various forms. These include the Organization of American States (OAS), INTERPOL, the World Bank, CAF (Development Bank of Latin America and the Caribbean), the Caribbean Development Bank, Caricom IMPACS, the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organized Crime (GI-TOC), the Pan American Development Foundation (PADF), the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), Regional Security System (RSS), and the Italo-Latin American Institute (IILA).

The broad support from both regional and global organizations highlights the importance of this initiative and the shared commitment to reducing organized crime in the Americas. The Alliance is open to welcoming additional partners in the future, further strengthening its global reach and influence.

Ecuador will hold the first pro tempore presidency of the Alliance, with the IDB serving as Technical Secretariat to provide strategic support and mobilize resources for scaling up interventions. The Alliance will operate through customized mechanisms to ensure effective implementation at the regional level.

The official launch of the Alliance took place at the Regional Security and Justice Summit, held in Bridgetown, Barbados, on December 11 and 12, marking a significant step forward in collective action against organized crime in Latin America and the Caribbean.