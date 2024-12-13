Left Menu

Trade Tensions Rise: China's Strategic Moves to Counter U.S. Tariffs

As Donald Trump threatens new tariffs on China, Beijing proactively seeks bargaining power to negotiate with the U.S. China is leveraging past trade war experiences and strategically focusing on new sectors like green energy while addressing economic concerns. Upcoming talks could reshape bilateral ties amid political tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-12-2024 14:01 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 14:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

As Donald Trump intensifies his tariff threats against China, Beijing is proactively taking steps to engage the U.S. in negotiations before a full-scale trade war erupts. Analysts suggest China is arming itself with strategic bargaining chips to address contentious trade and technology issues with a potential new U.S. administration.

Leveraging lessons from the previous trade conflict, China is focusing on dominating global sectors such as electric vehicles and green energy but remains reliant on U.S. imports like advanced microchips. Despite substituting products like Boeing jets, China's economy still faces vulnerabilities amid political disputes over scientific collaboration agreements.

With negotiations over the U.S.-China Science and Technology Agreement uncertain, China's negotiation strategy involves trading influence over crucial imports. As U.S. firms worry about market access in China, both nations navigate an increasingly complex economic and political landscape amid trade threats affecting global supply chains.

(With inputs from agencies.)

