Left Menu

Punjab Police Dismantles Pakistan-ISI-Linked Terror Network

Punjab Police have uncovered a terror module, backed by Pakistan-ISI, with the arrest of two key members. Operatives Harvinder Rinda and Harpreet Singh, aided by gangster Gurdev Singh, orchestrated various attacks. Police seized weapons and continue investigating. Earlier, Amritsar Police made several arrests related to cross-border terror activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-12-2024 15:06 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 15:06 IST
Punjab Police Dismantles Pakistan-ISI-Linked Terror Network
Two hand grenades, a revolver, ammunition and a motorbike have been found.(Photo/@DGPPunjabPolice). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Police announced a significant breakthrough on Friday, disbanding a terror module linked to Pakistan's ISI. The operation led to the arrest of two members affiliated with Babbar Khalsa International, identified as Harvinder Rinda and Harpreet Singh. The module was reportedly executed by a gangster based overseas, Gurdev Singh.

In a detailed statement posted on social media platform 'X', the Director General of Punjab Police highlighted the successful disruption of the terror network. The statement revealed that, based on intelligence inputs, Jashandeep Singh from Amritsar and a juvenile were apprehended, admitting to planting an IED at Ajnala police station and other attacks.

The police have recovered two hand grenades, a pistol with ammunition, and a motorcycle from the accused. An FIR has been filed at SSOC Amritsar and further investigations are in progress to dismantle the entire network linked to Rinda, Happy Passia, and Gurdev Jaisal. Previously in December, Amritsar Police arrested ten individuals as part of a separate operation related to cross-border terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league in 2028

UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league ...

 Global
2
UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

 Global
3
About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet study estimates

About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet ...

 India
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024