Punjab Police Dismantles Pakistan-ISI-Linked Terror Network

Punjab Police announced a significant breakthrough on Friday, disbanding a terror module linked to Pakistan's ISI. The operation led to the arrest of two members affiliated with Babbar Khalsa International, identified as Harvinder Rinda and Harpreet Singh. The module was reportedly executed by a gangster based overseas, Gurdev Singh.

In a detailed statement posted on social media platform 'X', the Director General of Punjab Police highlighted the successful disruption of the terror network. The statement revealed that, based on intelligence inputs, Jashandeep Singh from Amritsar and a juvenile were apprehended, admitting to planting an IED at Ajnala police station and other attacks.

The police have recovered two hand grenades, a pistol with ammunition, and a motorcycle from the accused. An FIR has been filed at SSOC Amritsar and further investigations are in progress to dismantle the entire network linked to Rinda, Happy Passia, and Gurdev Jaisal. Previously in December, Amritsar Police arrested ten individuals as part of a separate operation related to cross-border terrorism.

