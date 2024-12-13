Ukraine Ready to Supply Food to Post-Assad Syria

Ukraine, a significant global producer of grain and oilseeds, has expressed its readiness to export food supplies to Syria following the regime change with former President Bashar al-Assad, as stated by Ukrainian Agriculture Minister Vitaliy Koval in an interview with Reuters.

Reports from Russian and Syrian sources indicate that the shipment of Russian wheat to Syria has been halted. This suspension is attributed to uncertainties surrounding the new government and a backlog in payments. Historically, Syria depended on Russian food imports throughout the Assad regime.

The disruption in Russian supplies comes at a time of heightened uncertainty in Syria, potentially making Ukrainian food exports a crucial resource in the country's recovery and stabilization efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)