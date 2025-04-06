Left Menu

India's Defense Boost: Rajnath Singh Flags Off IOS SAGAR at Karwar

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated infrastructure at Karwar naval base and flagged off the IOS SAGAR mission, emphasizing India's commitment to peace and security in the Indian Ocean Region. The 120-member crew of various countries strengthens maritime cooperation under India's MAHASAGAR vision at this strategic base.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karwar | Updated: 06-04-2025 00:57 IST | Created: 06-04-2025 00:57 IST
  • Country:
  • India

On Saturday, India's Defense Minister, Rajnath Singh, launched the Navy's mission IOS SAGAR from the Karwar naval base in Karnataka, showcasing India's dedication to peaceful maritime operations. The event marked the inauguration of infrastructure projects worth nearly Rs 2,000 crore at the strategically important base.

In a stirring address, Singh highlighted the Navy's role in ensuring equality and security in the Indian Ocean Region, stressing that India's efforts protect the sovereignty of nations against economic and military suppression.

With a 120-member crew from India and nine other countries, INS Sunayna embarked on a mission fostering international collaboration and camaraderie. This initiative aligns with India's MAHASAGAR vision, promoting India as a preferred security partner and 'first responder' in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

