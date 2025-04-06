Judicial Decree: Balancing Development and Environmental Conservation

In a pivotal address at a legal conference in Rajasthan, Supreme Court Justice BR Gavai underscored the necessity of balancing development with environmental conservation. He highlighted the judiciary's significant role in protecting the nation's environmental resources.

Justice Gavai pointed to notable Supreme Court decisions, such as the mandate that replaced diesel buses with CNG vehicles in Delhi, as key to the nation's environmental health improvements.

Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal also echoed this sentiment, recalling historic sacrifices for environmental causes and advocating for continued progress toward sustainable energy solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)