Judicial Decree: Balancing Development and Environmental Conservation

Supreme Court Justice BR Gavai emphasized the need to balance national development and environmental protection, highlighting the judiciary's crucial role in safeguarding resources. Speaking at a legal conference in Rajasthan, he praised past court rulings that facilitated environmental improvements, stressing that development shouldn't compromise future natural resources.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 06-04-2025 00:53 IST | Created: 06-04-2025 00:53 IST
In a pivotal address at a legal conference in Rajasthan, Supreme Court Justice BR Gavai underscored the necessity of balancing development with environmental conservation. He highlighted the judiciary's significant role in protecting the nation's environmental resources.

Justice Gavai pointed to notable Supreme Court decisions, such as the mandate that replaced diesel buses with CNG vehicles in Delhi, as key to the nation's environmental health improvements.

Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal also echoed this sentiment, recalling historic sacrifices for environmental causes and advocating for continued progress toward sustainable energy solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI models show promise, not perfection, in heart transplant mortality prediction

IoT-driven irrigation boosts water efficiency, faces cost and security gaps

Textile industry embraces AI for defect detection amid data and cost challenges

AI boom needs guardrails, but overregulation risks choking capitalist dynamism

