Judicial Decree: Balancing Development and Environmental Conservation
Supreme Court Justice BR Gavai emphasized the need to balance national development and environmental protection, highlighting the judiciary's crucial role in safeguarding resources. Speaking at a legal conference in Rajasthan, he praised past court rulings that facilitated environmental improvements, stressing that development shouldn't compromise future natural resources.
- Country:
- India
Justice Gavai pointed to notable Supreme Court decisions, such as the mandate that replaced diesel buses with CNG vehicles in Delhi, as key to the nation's environmental health improvements.
Justice Gavai pointed to notable Supreme Court decisions, such as the mandate that replaced diesel buses with CNG vehicles in Delhi, as key to the nation's environmental health improvements.
Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal also echoed this sentiment, recalling historic sacrifices for environmental causes and advocating for continued progress toward sustainable energy solutions.
