World Court Poised to Influence Climate Change Accountability

The World Court wrapped up crucial hearings on Friday, examining countries' legal duties in addressing climate change and the accountability of major emitters for damage inflicted on small islands. The International Court of Justice (ICJ) plans to issue an advisory opinion by 2025, potentially influencing climate change litigation globally.

Over two weeks, affluent nations from the global north advocated that decisions be based on existing climate agreements like the Paris Agreement, despite their non-binding nature. In contrast, developing countries, including vulnerable small island states, demanded firmer actions to curtail emissions and insisted upon regulated financial assistance from richer polluting countries.

The World Court's forthcoming opinion, while not enforceable, carries significant legal and political influence. Experts note it could guide courts worldwide wrestling with state obligations in mitigating the climate emergency and addressing climate harm, setting a crucial precedent in climate-related litigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)