Tripura's Tea Industry: On the Cusp of Transformation

Tripura is set to fulfill its long-held dream of establishing a tea auction centre, with a recent buyer-seller meeting furthering this goal. The initiative promises employment, increased revenue, and heightened recognition for Tripura's tea industry, aligning with national visions of development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-12-2024 20:54 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 20:54 IST
Samir Ranjan Ghosh, Chairman, TTDC (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Tripura is edging closer to realizing its aspiration of setting up a tea auction centre, marking a significant milestone for the state. The initiative, unveiled by Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha earlier this year, gained momentum with a pivotal buyer-seller meeting hosted by the Tripura Tea Development Corporation at Hotel Polo Towers.

The event united key players from the Auction Association, Indian Tea Association (ITA), Tea Association of India (TAI), and the Tea Board, fostering a collaborative exchange of ideas. Discussions emphasized making the tea auction centre a permanent fixture, as participants shared insights on advancing the state's tea industry locally and globally.

Samir Ranjan Ghosh, Chairman of the Tripura Tea Board, addressed industry challenges, proposing strategies for growth and sustainability. The meeting served to reinforce government support for the sector, with a vision aligned to significant national development goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

