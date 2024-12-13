Left Menu

AAP MLA Naresh Balyan Faces Judicial Custody Amidst MCOCA Allegations

AAP MLA Naresh Balyan has been remanded to judicial custody as a legal debate ensues over his alleged involvement in criminal activities under the MCOCA. Despite police requests for extended custody citing ongoing investigations, Balyan and his defense maintain his innocence, raising questions about procedural adherence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-12-2024 21:09 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 21:09 IST
AAP MLA Naresh Balyan Faces Judicial Custody Amidst MCOCA Allegations
A visual of Naresh Balyan in the court room ( File Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Naresh Balyan expressed unwavering trust in the judiciary after being remanded to judicial custody. Arrested in connection to an MCOCA case, Balyan remains confident of a fair trial, according to his statement on Tuesday.

His defense advocate, MS Khan, addressed the media, emphasizing that the charges against Balyan lack the necessary continuity of criminal activities required for a MCOCA case. Balyan, representing Uttam Nagar, had previously filed complaints against the alleged gangsters involved.

Rouse Avenue Court rejected Delhi Police's plea for an extended 10-day custody, intended to further probe Balyan's alleged links to an organized crime syndicate. The police claimed new evidence surfaced during interrogation. Meanwhile, the defense argued against repeated investigations on past offences, deeming the extension unnecessary.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league in 2028

UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league ...

 Global
2
UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

 Global
3
About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet study estimates

About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet ...

 India
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024