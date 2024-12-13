AAP MLA Naresh Balyan Faces Judicial Custody Amidst MCOCA Allegations

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Naresh Balyan expressed unwavering trust in the judiciary after being remanded to judicial custody. Arrested in connection to an MCOCA case, Balyan remains confident of a fair trial, according to his statement on Tuesday.

His defense advocate, MS Khan, addressed the media, emphasizing that the charges against Balyan lack the necessary continuity of criminal activities required for a MCOCA case. Balyan, representing Uttam Nagar, had previously filed complaints against the alleged gangsters involved.

Rouse Avenue Court rejected Delhi Police's plea for an extended 10-day custody, intended to further probe Balyan's alleged links to an organized crime syndicate. The police claimed new evidence surfaced during interrogation. Meanwhile, the defense argued against repeated investigations on past offences, deeming the extension unnecessary.

(With inputs from agencies.)