DRI Busts Major Gold Smuggling Racket in Mumbai

In a significant breakthrough, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) intercepted a gold smuggling operation at the Mumbai air cargo complex. The DRI seized 12 kg of gold cleverly concealed within DJ lights, valued at Rs 9.6 crore, according to an official statement.

Further investigations led to a warehouse where officers discovered 68 DJ lights, each designed with hidden compartments to facilitate smuggling. This suggests a well-organized syndicate has funneled substantial quantities of gold into the country. Law enforcement has arrested two suspects linked to the operation, furthering the crackdown.

This seizure forms part of a larger, ongoing effort by DRI Mumbai, which has confiscated around 48 kg of illicit gold in the past week. The operation highlights the agency's relentless pursuit of dismantling gold smuggling networks across the region.

