Delhi Launches Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana for Women's Empowerment

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi announced the implementation of the Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana, providing Rs 1,000 monthly to adult women in Delhi. Aimed at enhancing financial independence, the scheme is part of broader efforts by the Arvind Kejriwal-led government to empower women through welfare measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-12-2024 23:09 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 23:09 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Atishi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move for women's empowerment, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi announced the rollout of the Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana on Friday. The scheme offers a monthly allowance of Rs 1,000 to all adult women in Delhi, with registrations set to begin within the next ten days, following the cabinet's approval and notification.

The initiative fulfills a budgetary pledge made in February under Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's leadership, said an official release from the Chief Minister's Office. At a press conference, Atishi highlighted the decade-long welfare initiatives by the Aam Aadmi Party government, such as free education, healthcare, and bus travel for women. She emphasized the new scheme as a critical step towards financial independence for women.

According to the cabinet's decision, eligibility extends to all women who are Delhi residents as of December 12, 2024, and registered voters, with some exceptions. Excluded groups include current or former permanent government employees, elected officials, income-tax payers, and recipients of existing state pensions. Atishi explained the scheme's necessity, citing the financial dependency challenges women face, often relying on family members for support.

(With inputs from agencies.)

