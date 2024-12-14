Iran: UN experts call for strict new hijab law to be repealed

Independent UN Human Rights Council-appointed experts said in a statement that it represents a fundamental attack on women’s rights.

The legislation, which applies to children as young as 12, combines severe criminal penalties with mandatory citizen surveillance and systematic enforcement across all sectors of society, the experts added.

The Law on Protecting the Family through the Promotion of the Culture of Chasity and Hijab, represents what experts describe as “an intensification of State control over women’s bodies in Iran and a further assault on women’s rights and freedoms”.

Existing restrictions

The new legislation expands existing restrictions, targeting women and girls who fail to wear a hijab in both physical and online spaces. While the hijab requirements were already mandatory under Iran’s Islamic Penal Code, this new law introduces dramatically harsher consequences.

Violations can now result in extended prison sentences of up to 15 years and substantially increased fines. Most concerning to human rights experts is the provision allowing judges to impose the death penalty under the charge of “corruption on earth”.

Systematic impact on Iranian society

The law’s reach extends far beyond individual enforcement, embedding mandatory veiling and “culture of chastity” principles deep within Iranian society, the independent experts said.

Educational curricula, training programs and public information campaigns must now incorporate these concepts, effectively creating a State-sanctioned value system that experts warn will severely limit freedom of expression and belief.

“The law constitutes clear violation of fundamental human rights, legal norms and principles, including women’s rights to equality, freedom of expression, religion and belief, bodily autonomy, liberty, security and privacy, “the experts emphasised.

‘Climate of fear’

Additionally, the law’s approach to enforcement transforms ordinary citizens into agents of the State. The legislation requires individuals, families, and businesses to report instances of unveiling while also mandating extensive use of technology for enforcement purposes.

“These requirements will create a climate of fear and distrust among individuals and communities,” the experts warned, noting that severe economic punishments would likely hit vulnerable populations and groups including children, young persons, and social media users.

Long term consequences

The experts said that the enforcement will likely escalate violence against women and girls while further embedding systematic gender-based discrimination.

Harsh penalties along with citizen surveillance and institutional enforcement creates what they describe as a comprehensive system of gender-based persecution.

“We call upon the Government of Iran to immediately repeal the Hijab and Chasity Law and all other discriminatory legislation that perpetuates gender-based persecution,” the experts said, whilst confirming that they are in contact with the Government on this matter.

