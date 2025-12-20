Monumental Tribute: Modi Unveils Gopinath Bardoloi Statue

In a ceremony that highlighted India's rich cultural heritage, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday unveiled an imposing 80-foot statue of Assam's first chief minister, Gopinath Bardoloi. The statue stands on the premises of the newly inaugurated terminal named after Bardoloi at an Assam airport.

The artwork is the creation of Ram Sutar, an eminent sculptor celebrated for his monumental contributions, who died at the age of 101. Sutar's work, which includes the recent 125-foot statue of Ahom general Lachit Barphukan unveiled in Jorhat, has left a lasting legacy in the world of art and culture.

Bardoloi, a prominent Congress leader and Bharat Ratna recipient, was honored posthumously by the BJP government under Atal Behari Vajpayee, reaffirming his pivotal role in India's political history.

(With inputs from agencies.)