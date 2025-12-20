Left Menu

Monumental Tribute: Modi Unveils Gopinath Bardoloi Statue

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has inaugurated an 80-foot statue of Assam's first chief minister Gopinath Bardoloi, sculpted by Ram Sutar, outside the airport terminal named after him. Sutar, who passed away at 101, was also known for the Lachit Barphukan statue in Jorhat, unveiled by Modi in 2024.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 20-12-2025 15:24 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 15:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a ceremony that highlighted India's rich cultural heritage, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday unveiled an imposing 80-foot statue of Assam's first chief minister, Gopinath Bardoloi. The statue stands on the premises of the newly inaugurated terminal named after Bardoloi at an Assam airport.

The artwork is the creation of Ram Sutar, an eminent sculptor celebrated for his monumental contributions, who died at the age of 101. Sutar's work, which includes the recent 125-foot statue of Ahom general Lachit Barphukan unveiled in Jorhat, has left a lasting legacy in the world of art and culture.

Bardoloi, a prominent Congress leader and Bharat Ratna recipient, was honored posthumously by the BJP government under Atal Behari Vajpayee, reaffirming his pivotal role in India's political history.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

