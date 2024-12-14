Iran Maintains Open Access for U.N. Nuclear Inspections Amid Rising Uranium Enrichment

In a move to ensure transparency, Iran has confirmed that it will not obstruct the International Atomic Energy Agency's (IAEA) access to its nuclear sites. This assurance follows recent reports of Iran dramatically increasing uranium enrichment at its Fordow facility.

The IAEA revealed last week that Iran has escalated its enrichment process to 60% purity, a level alarmingly close to the 90% required for weapons-grade uranium. Such acceleration has heightened international concerns over Iran's intentions and nuclear capabilities.

Mohammad Eslami, the head of Iran's Atomic Energy Organization, emphasized the country's commitment to operating within the established safeguards, with the IAEA conducting inspections as per the agreed regulations. This statement was made amidst ongoing diplomatic negotiations and regional tensions.

