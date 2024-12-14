Puvarti's Solar-Powered Revolution: A Landmark in Rural Development

In a historic advancement for rural development, the village of Puvarti in Chhattisgarh has embraced modernity through the installation of solar-powered television sets. For the first time since India's independence, villagers have access to national and international news, as well as educational programs and local entertainment on Doordarshan.

The initiative is a major push toward progress in remote and Maoist-affected areas such as Puvarti, Silger, and Tekalgudiyum, leading to significant changes in these communities. It has brought educational opportunities and entertainment to the local population, including the village's children, whose excitement was evident as they watched cartoons and informative programs.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Vishnudev Sai, the Chhattisgarh government's Niyad Nellanar Yojana is targeting comprehensive development and the implementation of welfare schemes in the remotest parts. With the assistance of the Chhattisgarh State Renewable Energy Development Agency, solar appliances and TV sets have been distributed, addressing power shortages and improving the quality of life.

Villagers have expressed joy and relief, with solar fans expected to provide respite during the hot summer months. The transformation brought by these innovations has been likened to a miracle, fostering a renewed sense of hope and connection to the outside world.

Young residents like Nuppo Hadma highlight the educational advantages now available, stressing the ease of studying after dark thanks to solar lighting. District Collector Devesh Kumar Dhruv regards this initiative as pivotal for development, fulfilling basic needs while promoting sustainable energy use and environmental preservation.

Sukma district, renowned for its tribal heritage and dedication to environmental conservation, has taken a significant step in reducing its reliance on conventional electricity. By adopting renewable energy solutions, the community is not only advancing local development but also setting a precedent for sustainable living practices.

