Historic Lord Shiva Temple Set for Restoration After 42-Year Closure

Authorities in Sambhal aim to restore a Lord Shiva temple that reopened after 42 years. With security upgrades and archaeological insights, the site long neglected due to insufficient priest presence will now be rejuvenated, following efforts to combat local encroachments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-12-2024 18:35 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 18:35 IST
Sambhal SDM Vandana Mishra (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Sambhal Sub-Divisional Magistrate Vandana Mishra unveiled plans to restore an ancient temple that reopened on Saturday after being closed for 42 years. Mishra emphasized that the premises have been cleaned and new electricity arrangements made, while CCTV cameras are being installed to boost security. She clarified that the recent anti-encroachment drive focused solely on structures occupying public land and assured the temple's restoration to its original structure.

Mishra further disclosed communication with the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) regarding the project and confirmed that police will be stationed near the temple to ensure security. This move follows the discovery of the temple by Sambhal Circle Officer Anuj Kumar Chaudhary during an inspection prompted by encroachment complaints.

Chaotic encroachment issues were addressed when officials recently discovered the temple site during a routine inspection. According to District Magistrate Rajendra Pensiya, the inspection also led to the unveiling of an ancient well, previously obscured by a newly built ramp. Pensiya stated that the temple, associated with Lord Shiva, will be returned to the community while legal actions are pursued against erecters of unauthorized structures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

