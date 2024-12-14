Left Menu

Syrian Pound Rebounds as Rebels Take Charge

The Syrian pound has surged 20% against the U.S. dollar following the fall of the Assad government, driven by the return of refugees and relaxed trade controls. As foreign currencies become more widely used, Syria's new rebel-picked government plans wage hikes to uplift the battered economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-12-2024 18:49 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 18:49 IST
Syrian Pound Rebounds as Rebels Take Charge

The Syrian pound has experienced a remarkable surge, strengthening by at least 20% against the U.S. dollar in recent days. This comes amid significant changes in the country following the fall of the Assad government.

Currency traders in Damascus reported exchange rates ranging between 12,500 and 10,000 per U.S. dollar, marking an improvement from the previous rate of 15,000. The market has been highly volatile, influenced by the return of numerous Syrian refugees from Lebanon and Jordan and increased usage of U.S. and Turkish currencies.

Under Assad's rule, using foreign currencies for daily trade was punishable by law, deterring many from even speaking about the dollar. With more than 90% of the population living under the poverty line, the new government, formed by rebels, aims to rejuvenate sectors suffocated by years of conflict and plans wage increments to revitalize economic stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Regulatory Shakeup: Doge Plots Strategic Moves

Trump's Regulatory Shakeup: Doge Plots Strategic Moves

 Global
2
UCLA Police Chief Departs Amid Campus Protests Controversy

UCLA Police Chief Departs Amid Campus Protests Controversy

 Global
3
Malibu Wildfire Evacuees Begin Return as Firefighters Gain Control

Malibu Wildfire Evacuees Begin Return as Firefighters Gain Control

 Global
4
Biden's Latest $500 Million Weapons Package: A Boost for Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict

Biden's Latest $500 Million Weapons Package: A Boost for Ukraine Amid Ongoin...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024