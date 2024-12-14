Protests Erupt Over Bail in RG Kar Medical College Case

Junior doctors and nurses gathered on Saturday to protest outside the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) office, objecting to the bail granted to former officials of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. They accused the CBI of conspiring with state authorities to delay justice.

A protesting doctor expressed disbelief over the bail granted to those allegedly involved in the RG Kar rape and murder case, claiming a cover-up between the CBI, state government, and police. The doctor urged continuous protests to pressurize the CBI into filing a chargesheet.

The victim's father echoed the call for persistent protests, arguing that past demonstrations had led to progress in the case. TMC leader Kunal Ghosh suggested the victim's family should have relied on state authorities for timely justice. The controversy centers around the death of a trainee doctor on August 9, sparking a public outcry and subsequent protests.

(With inputs from agencies.)