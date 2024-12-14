Left Menu

Protests Erupt Over Bail in RG Kar Medical College Case

Junior doctors and nurses protested outside the CBI office against the bail of officials linked to RG Kar Medical College's rape-murder case, alleging a cover-up involving state authorities. The victim's father stresses the need for ongoing protests to ensure accountability and justice.

Junio doctors, nurses, others hold protest outside CBI office (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Junior doctors and nurses gathered on Saturday to protest outside the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) office, objecting to the bail granted to former officials of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. They accused the CBI of conspiring with state authorities to delay justice.

A protesting doctor expressed disbelief over the bail granted to those allegedly involved in the RG Kar rape and murder case, claiming a cover-up between the CBI, state government, and police. The doctor urged continuous protests to pressurize the CBI into filing a chargesheet.

The victim's father echoed the call for persistent protests, arguing that past demonstrations had led to progress in the case. TMC leader Kunal Ghosh suggested the victim's family should have relied on state authorities for timely justice. The controversy centers around the death of a trainee doctor on August 9, sparking a public outcry and subsequent protests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

