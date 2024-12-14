Left Menu

Lok Adalat Strengthens Justice Access with Record-Setting Settlements

Updated: 14-12-2024 22:10 IST
4th National Lok Adalat 2024 resolving 1.45 crore cases (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an effort to streamline access to justice, the fourth edition of the National Lok Adalat for 2024 has made significant strides under the guidance of Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai. The event, organized by the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA), covered 36 States and Union Territories, providing an alternative to the burdensome formal judicial system.

Scheduled on December 21 and 22 in Rajasthan post-District Bar Associations elections, Lok Adalat resolved approximately 1.45 crore cases nationally as of 7:00 PM today. The initiative successfully addressed 1.21 crore pre-litigation and 23.69 lakh pending cases. The resolved disputes range from criminal offences, motor accident claims to matrimonial and consumer matters, involving a total settlement amount of Rs. 7,462.54 crores.

This accomplishment underscores the increasing reliance on Lok Adalats, particularly beneficial for marginalized communities, by offering an efficient resolution process. NALSA remains dedicated to expanding this approach, ensuring broader access to justice and further embedding alternative dispute-resolution practices across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

