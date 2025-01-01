Vibrant Festivities and Vigilant Security Mark New Year's Eve in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh welcomed the New Year amid a blend of festivities and heightened security, with major cities like Lucknow and Varanasi witnessing a surge in public gatherings. The state's administration ensured the event's safety through strategic crowd management and visible police presence, safeguarding celebrations across urban and spiritual centers.

Vigilance remained high at transport and public sites, with comprehensive security measures and regular inspections. Railway stations in Lucknow and Ayodhya were closely monitored, employing bomb squads and sniffer dogs, while visitors were urged to report suspicious activities promptly.

Varanasi embraced a spiritual atmosphere as the iconic Ganga Aarti attracted numerous devotees, signifying a harmonious blend of festivity and devotion. The city also prepared for a large influx of pilgrims at the Kashi Vishwanath temple, employing crowd control strategies to accommodate nearly 20 lakh visitors.