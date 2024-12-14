Transforming Telangana: CM Reddy's Vision for Educational Reform and Empowerment

On Saturday, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy visited the Social Welfare Residential School at Chilkoor, showcasing his commitment to the 'Uniform Diet Programme'. He emphasized the state's efforts in upgrading students' skills to make them active partners in the reconstruction of Telangana, strengthening the reputation of government residential schools.

Addressing prevailing misconceptions, CM Reddy asserted the government's dedication to dispelling beliefs that favor students from private institutions over those from government schools. He highlighted the vital role of residential schools, citing success stories like IAS and IPS officers from such backgrounds, underlining their historical significance introduced by PV Narasimha Rao.

The Chief Minister outlined the government's commitment to supporting SC, ST, BC, and minority students by enhancing educational standards. Significant reforms include increased diet and cosmetic allowances, unprecedented in India, addressing inflation and student needs. Reddy questioned the perception of private school superiority and stressed education investment as pivotal for future development.

Responding to a recent tragedy involving a student's food poisoning, Reddy ensured protective measures and announced initiatives like monthly fund releases, uniform stitching by Women's Self-Help Groups, and free electricity for government schools. Collaborating with Tata, 75 ITIs have been upgraded, and skill training is offered through Young India Skills University.

Reddy's forward-looking plans include a sports university to nurture Olympic talent and strengthen students' sports skills, with examples of support for athletes like Nikhat Zareen and Mohammed Siraj. He emphasized teachers' roles in inspiring students, alongside robust training facilities and educational quality enhancements, positioning Telangana as a leading educational model.

(With inputs from agencies.)