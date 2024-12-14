Left Menu

Iranian Rial Plummets Amid Political Tensions

The Iranian rial hit a new low against the U.S. dollar due to uncertainty surrounding Trump's policies and tensions over Iran's nuclear program. People in Iran are turning to dollars and cryptocurrencies as safe havens. Recent UN resolutions and historical sanctions further strain the rial's value.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 14-12-2024 23:21 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 23:21 IST
Iranian Rial Plummets Amid Political Tensions
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Amid escalating tensions and uncertainty, the Iranian currency, known as the rial, has plummeted to an all-time low against the U.S. dollar. This downturn is fueled by worries about Donald Trump's incoming administration and potential renewed pressures over Iran's nuclear endeavors.

The rial's decline continued as it fell to 756,000 per dollar on the unofficial market, compared to 741,500 just a day earlier. This precipitous drop is mainly attributed to Iranians seeking safety for their savings in American dollars and cryptocurrencies, perhaps bracing for harsher sanctions under Trump's 'maximum pressure' policy.

Additional strain on the currency comes from the recent European-proposed UN nuclear agency resolution against Iran, raising the prospect of new sanctions. Since the re-imposition of U.S. sanctions in 2018 after Trump's withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear deal, the rial has lost over 90% of its value.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Strong Bid for Consolation Victory Against England

New Zealand's Strong Bid for Consolation Victory Against England

 Global
2
High-Stakes Clash: India Battles Australia in Decisive Gabba Test

High-Stakes Clash: India Battles Australia in Decisive Gabba Test

 Global
3
Trump Aims to Abolish Daylight Saving Time in the U.S.

Trump Aims to Abolish Daylight Saving Time in the U.S.

 United States
4
Moody's Downgrades France: A Fiscal Crossroads

Moody's Downgrades France: A Fiscal Crossroads

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024