Legacy of Fashion Visionary: The Life and Tragic Passing of Isak Andic

The fashion world mourns the loss of Isak Andic, founder of the renowned brand Mango, who tragically died in a hiking accident at the age of 71. The incident occurred as he was exploring the Montserrat caves near Barcelona with family, leading to his fall from a cliff. Mango's CEO, Toni Ruiz, expressed that Andic's work and vision will endure, challenging the company to continue the path he set.

Andic, who started Mango in Catalonia after moving from Istanbul, built a billion-dollar business empire, ultimately becoming a notable figure in global fashion, rivaling Amancio Ortega's Inditex. His leadership helped Mango reach a significant turnover in 2023, with a robust online presence and operations across more than 120 markets.

In the aftermath of his passing, Andic's legacy endures through Mango, a testament to his ambition and innovation. The fashion community acknowledges the indelible mark he left, reinforcing the company's commitment to uphold the values and standards he championed during his lifetime.

