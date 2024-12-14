Left Menu

Legacy of Fashion Visionary: The Life and Tragic Passing of Isak Andic

Isak Andic, founder of fashion giant Mango, passed away at 71 due to a tragic hiking accident. Known for his rivalry with Amancio Ortega, Andic transformed Mango into a global brand. His passing leaves a significant void, but his legacy and vision continue to inspire Mango's future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-12-2024 23:33 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 23:33 IST
The fashion world mourns the loss of Isak Andic, founder of the renowned brand Mango, who tragically died in a hiking accident at the age of 71. The incident occurred as he was exploring the Montserrat caves near Barcelona with family, leading to his fall from a cliff. Mango's CEO, Toni Ruiz, expressed that Andic's work and vision will endure, challenging the company to continue the path he set.

Andic, who started Mango in Catalonia after moving from Istanbul, built a billion-dollar business empire, ultimately becoming a notable figure in global fashion, rivaling Amancio Ortega's Inditex. His leadership helped Mango reach a significant turnover in 2023, with a robust online presence and operations across more than 120 markets.

In the aftermath of his passing, Andic's legacy endures through Mango, a testament to his ambition and innovation. The fashion community acknowledges the indelible mark he left, reinforcing the company's commitment to uphold the values and standards he championed during his lifetime.

(With inputs from agencies.)

