Kerala Finance Minister Urges for Federal Aid Amidst Wayanad Flood Crisis

Kerala Finance Minister KN Balagopal has raised alarms over the sluggish rehabilitation of flood victims in Wayanad and Chooralmala, emphasizing that progress has been unsatisfactory. He stated that the Union Government's special grant through the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) is crucial for effectively aiding the affected individuals. Balagopal also lauded the Indian Air Force for its prompt intervention during the disaster.

"The current state of victim rehabilitation in Wayanad and Chooralmala is disheartening. We anticipate strong backing from the Union Government, specifically in the form of the SDRF grant. Thus far, only technical information has been shared without tangible support. A special grant is imperative to truly assist the victims," Balagopal asserted. He further mentioned an unforeseen development concerning the Indian Air Force, which provided crucial support post-disaster but has now presented bills for compensation, redirecting the state's focus towards financial obligations instead of victim aid efforts. Meanwhile, Kerala's MPs are pushing for relief measures in the national capital.

Opposition MPs, including Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, led protests in Parliament, demanding a relief package for the landslide-hit Wayanad. Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra stressed that the central government is denying a much-needed aid package due to political biases, even though similar devastation in Congress-governed Himachal Pradesh has received attention. She insists that victims should not face discrimination during natural disasters as they are equal citizens of India.

(With inputs from agencies.)