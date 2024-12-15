Left Menu

DGP Haryana Charts Course for Crime Control and Drug-Free State

Haryana's Director General of Police, Shatrujeet Kapur, convened a meeting in Chandigarh to strategize on implementing three new criminal laws, curbing violent crime, and promoting a drug-free state. Emphasis was on community involvement, strict actions against drug dealers, and utilizing new laws for efficient justice delivery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-12-2024 18:32 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 18:32 IST
Haryana Director General of Police (DGP), Shatrujeet Kapur (File Photo/X@DGPHaryana). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Sunday, Haryana's Director General of Police, Shatrujeet Kapur, chaired a strategic meeting in Chandigarh aimed at advancing law enforcement objectives. The agenda included implementing three new criminal laws, controlling violent crime, and campaigning for a drug-free Haryana. Essential guidelines were disseminated to senior officials statewide during this significant gathering.

The DGP highlighted the urgency of eradicating drug menace, reiterating it as a top priority for the state police. Despite significant efforts, Kapur stressed the need for a more structured approach towards creating a drug-free Haryana. He urged senior officers to crack down on drug traffickers and disallow banned substances at pharmacies.

Further focusing on drug eradication, Kapur directed police officers to engage deeply with community members, especially youths and children, to deter substance abuse. Treatment facilities at district-level rehabilitation centers were recommended for those battling addiction. Additionally, Kapur underscored the prompt and rigorous implementation of three newly introduced criminal laws as set by the Ministry of Home Affairs, targeting full operationalization by February 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

