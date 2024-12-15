Gruha Lakshmi: Uplifting Lives Through Financial Empowerment

In a heartwarming story unfolding in Karnataka, a mother-in-law and daughter-in-law partnership has thrived, thanks to the Gruha Lakshmi scheme. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah shared their success, detailing how the financial aid allowed them to dig a borewell, using the money to transform their agricultural pursuits.

Implemented by Siddaramaiah's government, Gruha Lakshmi is one of five pivotal guarantee schemes offering Rs 2,000 monthly to the state's women heads of families. This initiative has silenced critics who doubted its efficacy, with countless success stories proving its positive impact across the region.

Highlighting inclusivity, the scheme's benefits have been extended to gender minorities, aiming to empower and integrate them into society. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has emphasized the program's transformative role, affirming its success in fulfilling promises and uplifting countless lives in Karnataka.

