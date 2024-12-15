Speaker Urges MPs for a TB-Free India by 2025

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has emphasized the urgency for Parliament members to galvanize the 'TB Mukt Bharat' and 'Nasha Mukt Bharat' campaigns into a mass movement. The aim is to achieve a Tuberculosis-free India by 2025, with a healthy dose of competitive spirit among constituencies to drive progress.

During a cricket match at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium meant to raise awareness for the cause, Birla stressed that public awareness and constituent engagement are vital to combating TB and drug addiction. He underscored the crucial role of parliamentarians in supporting governmental and societal efforts at disease prevention and care.

Birla highlighted the significant challenges TB poses, especially to impoverished populations, and called for national resolve to tackle these issues. Noting the World Health Organization's 2030 global target for eliminating TB, Birla reiterated India's more ambitious 2025 target. He urged MPs to actively participate, echoing the commitment of India's democratic institutions from the grassroots level to Parliament itself.

(With inputs from agencies.)