Tragedy at Houston Pop-Up Party: Teens Killed, Injured in Shooting
Two teens were killed and three were injured, including a 13-year-old, in a shooting at a makeshift club in Houston. The incident occurred at a pop-up party organized on social media. Authorities have urged the public to provide information and warned against attending such unsanctioned events.
In a tragic incident on Saturday night, two teenagers lost their lives and three others, including a 13-year-old, were injured in a shooting at a makeshift club in Houston, according to police reports.
Assistant Chief Luis Menendez-Sierra described the scene as chaotic, with a large crowd fleeing the venue when officers arrived. Authorities have yet to identify a suspect and are urging witnesses to come forward with information.
The pop-up party, primarily attended by juveniles and organized on social media, was held in an empty business location. Sheriff Ed Gonzalez emphasized the dangers of such unsanctioned events and advised teens to avoid them for their safety.
