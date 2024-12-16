Left Menu

Vijay Diwas: Honoring Valor and Sacrifice

Uttarakhand CM Dhami lauds Indian Army's bravery as India and Bangladesh jointly celebrate Vijay Diwas. Marking the 1971 India-Pakistan war victory, veterans gather in Dhaka and Kolkata. The event honors 3,900 soldiers who died and 9,851 injured, highlighting the war's significance and sacrifice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-12-2024 06:47 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 06:47 IST
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami extended congratulations to the Indian Army, ex-servicemen, and the state on Vijay Diwas, a day symbolizing the valor and honor of India's military forces. "Our brave soldiers continually protect the nation, and we take immense pride in their readiness," stated the Chief Minister's Office.

Vijay Diwas, marking the 1971 Liberation War's victory, is celebrated across the nation on December 16. It commemorates the end of the 13-day war with Pakistan, following which the Instrument of Surrender was signed in Dhaka, leading to the liberation of Bangladesh, once East Pakistan. The conflict saw the sacrifice of 3,900 Indian soldiers and left 9,851 wounded.

This year, India and Bangladesh are commemorating the 53rd anniversary of this pivotal moment, with a customary exchange of war veterans and serving officers. Eight Indian veterans accompanied by two current officers have traveled to Dhaka to partake in Bangladesh's Victory Day observances, while their Bangladeshi counterparts are in Kolkata to join India's Vijay Diwas festivities.

On the occasion's eve, President Droupadi Murmu attended an 'At-Home' reception at Army House in New Delhi, hosted by Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi. The event was also attended by Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan.

