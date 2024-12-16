Left Menu

A Farewell to Tabla Maestro Ustad Zakir Hussain

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh mourned the passing of Ustad Zakir Hussain, expressing the profound loss to the world of classical music. Renowned for his unmatched percussion talent, Hussain, who died at 73 from pulmonary fibrosis, was celebrated for elevating Indian music globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-12-2024 10:28 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 10:28 IST
A Farewell to Tabla Maestro Ustad Zakir Hussain
Ustad Zakir Hussain (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a heartfelt tribute, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expressed his sorrow over the passing of tabla virtuoso Ustad Zakir Hussain. Utilizing social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, Singh acknowledged Hussain's monumental impact on the realm of classical music, stating that his artistry left an indelible impression on both peers and listeners worldwide.

Hussain, who breathed life into the tabla with his unmatched skill and innovation, passed away at 73 in San Francisco, due to idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a chronic lung condition. His demise marks an unparalleled loss in the spheres of art and music, with Defence Minister Singh extending condolences to his bereaved family and admirers.

A revered figure, Hussain was celebrated not only as a masterful percussionist but as a cultural ambassador who introduced Indian classical music to international audiences. Receiving accolades like the Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, and multiple Grammy Awards, his legacy is etched in the annals of music history.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges for Advanced Nuclear Technologies

IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges fo...

 Global
2
Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

 Global
3
Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

 Venezuela
4
Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacancy Plan

Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacanc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024