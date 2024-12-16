A Farewell to Tabla Maestro Ustad Zakir Hussain

In a heartfelt tribute, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expressed his sorrow over the passing of tabla virtuoso Ustad Zakir Hussain. Utilizing social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, Singh acknowledged Hussain's monumental impact on the realm of classical music, stating that his artistry left an indelible impression on both peers and listeners worldwide.

Hussain, who breathed life into the tabla with his unmatched skill and innovation, passed away at 73 in San Francisco, due to idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a chronic lung condition. His demise marks an unparalleled loss in the spheres of art and music, with Defence Minister Singh extending condolences to his bereaved family and admirers.

A revered figure, Hussain was celebrated not only as a masterful percussionist but as a cultural ambassador who introduced Indian classical music to international audiences. Receiving accolades like the Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, and multiple Grammy Awards, his legacy is etched in the annals of music history.

