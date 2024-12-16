ILO Empowers South-East Asian Policymakers with Evidence-Based Tools for Decent Work and Social Justice

The International Labour Organization (ILO) convened a five-day intensive training programme in Bangkok, Thailand, from December 9 to 13, 2024, aimed at equipping policymakers across South-East Asia with advanced tools for evidence-based policymaking.

The training, attended by 20 representatives from governments, employer groups, and worker organizations, addressed pressing labour market challenges such as informal employment, youth unemployment, and fair wage practices. The initiative also encouraged regional collaboration to advance social justice and create decent work opportunities.

A Critical Time for Evidence-Based Policies

“This training comes at a critical time as countries across the region face rising inequalities, economic uncertainties, and the lingering impacts of the pandemic,” said Ken Chamuva Shawa, Senior Economist at the ILO Regional Office for Asia and the Pacific. “Now more than ever, policies grounded in robust evidence are essential to addressing these issues and promoting sustainable development.”

Lead facilitator Naren Prasad, Head of Education and Training at the ILO Research Department in Geneva, emphasized that evidence-based policymaking is the foundation for effective governance. “Good policies are built on solid evidence. This training provides participants with the skills to make informed decisions, ensuring fair wages, protecting migrant workers, and fostering opportunities for decent work,” he said.

Skills for Sustainable Labour Market Solutions

Developed by the ILO Research Department and the Regional Economic and Social Analysis Unit (RESA), the programme offered practical sessions on labour market analysis, wage setting, and migration policy. Policymakers and participants gained hands-on experience in drafting policy briefs and conducting research-driven strategies to tackle urgent labour issues.

Participants, like Atty. Mark Vernon Carman Dioquino of the Philippines’ Department of Labor and Employment, highlighted the training’s focus on actionable solutions. “This training is about building the skills to develop needs-based policies that address stakeholders’ priorities and advance decent work,” Dioquino said.

Tran Thanh Xuan from the Vietnam General Confederation of Labour shared, “I learned practical skills that will improve how I approach policymaking. I now feel confident in providing advice on labour issues and drafting legal documents based on robust evidence.”

Strengthening Regional Collaboration

The training also underscored the importance of regional collaboration in addressing shared challenges. Participants engaged in interactive sessions and group discussions, drafting and presenting policy briefs that aligned with local and regional priorities.

“This initiative not only strengthens individual skills but also fosters partnerships that are critical to achieving social justice and sustainable development,” said Shawa.

Future Prospects

As a follow-up to the training, the ILO plans to establish a regional network for policymakers, enabling continued collaboration and the exchange of best practices. Additional advanced workshops are also planned to further build capacity in key areas such as gender equality in the workplace, sustainable wage systems, and the integration of migrant workers into formal labour markets.

The programme exemplifies the ILO’s commitment to fostering a future of work built on social justice, fair opportunities, and evidence-based governance across South-East Asia.