Political Stir in Karnataka: Allegations, Denials, and Wakf Controversy

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has accused former State Minorities Commission Chairman Anwar Manippady of backtracking under political duress. Addressing the media at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha, Shivakumar commented on Manippady's recent statements, highlighting correspondence involving the Prime Minister and Home Minister, which has also been referenced in recent tweets by the Chief Minister.

Responding to discussions about involving the CBI, Shivakumar stated that the government had all necessary facts. He insisted there was no need to hand over the investigation, implying the BJP's call for a CBI probe is politically motivated. He challenged the media for adding confusion by reporting on the matter without investigating the genesis of his remarks.

BJP State President BY Vijayendra Yediyurappa has denied allegations concerning a purported Rs 150 crore bribery to resolve the controversial Wakf property case. He criticized CM Siddaramaiah and the Congress for manipulating the narrative and pledged to clarify matters during the legislative session. The political debate over the Wakf issue continues to stoke tensions in Karnataka's political arena.

