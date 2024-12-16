Left Menu

Debate Over Maniyar Mini Hydel Project Extension Sparks Corruption Allegations

Kerala Electricity Minister K Krishnankutty opposes extending Carborundum Universal Limited's Maniyar mini hydel project contract. The chief minister will decide, amid corruption claims from Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala. The industries department favors a 25-year extension, sparking controversy as the contract ends December 2024.

Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 16-12-2024 14:45 IST
Kerala Electricity Minister K Krishnankutty has voiced opposition to the proposed extension of the Maniyar mini hydel project contract with Carborundum Universal Limited.

The minister stated the final decision rests with the chief minister, following suggestions to extend the contract by 25 years. This proposal, backed by the industries department, aims to bolster industry presence in the state.

Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala accused the extension plan of corruption, suggesting misuse of power and breach of the 1991 contract terms. The current contract expires in December 2024, and debates over its future continue to stir political discourse.

(With inputs from agencies.)

