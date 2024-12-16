Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh's Shifting Agricultural Landscape: Wheat Declines, Soybean Thrives

Madhya Pradesh has experienced a significant decline in wheat production, from 371.98 lakh tons in FY 2019-20 to 328.96 lakh tons in FY 2023-24. Meanwhile, soybean production has significantly increased, reaching 68.36 lakh metric tons in FY 2023-24, suggesting a shift in the state's agricultural priorities.

Updated: 16-12-2024 14:50 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh has reported a notable decrease in wheat production over the past five years, as revealed in the legislative assembly on Monday. According to Agriculture Minister Aidal Singh Kansana, wheat production fell from 371.98 lakh tons in the fiscal year 2019-20 to 328.96 lakh tons in 2023-24.

This information was part of a written response to opposition leader Umang Singhar's inquiry regarding wheat and soybean production data from 2019-20 to 2023-24. Singhar sought insights into the shifts in agricultural outputs, highlighting wheat's importance to the region.

While wheat production has declined, the assembly noted a surge in soybean production during the same period. Soybean output rose from 38.56 lakh tons in FY 2019-20 to 68.36 lakh metric tons in FY 2023-24, indicating a significant agricultural shift.

(With inputs from agencies.)

