Supreme Court Takes Action: New Reforms Seek Stronger Protections for Women Across India

In a significant move, the Supreme Court has directed several Union ministries to respond to a petition seeking robust, nationwide safety guidelines for the protection of women. The bench, including Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan, issued notices to the Ministries of Home Affairs, Law and Justice, and Women and Child Development, acting on the concerns raised by the Supreme Court Women Lawyers Association (SCWLA).

Senior Advocate Mahalakshmi Pavani, representing SCWLA, emphasized the urgent need for comprehensive reforms to safeguard women across the nation. The petition spotlights a spectrum of issues—from public behavior guidance on transportation to imposing a potential ban on the unregulated distribution of online pornography—to enhance women's safety.

The petition also argues for the establishment of institutional frameworks and appeals for mandatory gender sensitivity training in schools. Additionally, it proposes a National Sex Offenders Registry accessible to the public, enhanced legislative measures on severe sexual crimes, and the installation of CCTV systems in workplaces to prevent exploitation and abuse.

