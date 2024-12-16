Bitcoin and Dollar Dynamics Amid Central Bank Decisions
The U.S. dollar approaches a three-week high before anticipated Federal Reserve rate cuts in 2025, while Bitcoin reaches $105,000 amid President-elect Trump's strategic reserve proposal. The euro regains ground despite France's credit downgrade. Global traders expect restrained U.S. economic policy adjustments post-inauguration.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-12-2024 15:11 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 15:11 IST
The dollar stood close to a three-week peak against key rivals on Monday, as markets braced for a week of central bank meetings with expectations of a Federal Reserve interest rate cut.
Bitcoin surged past $105,000 for the first time, benefiting from indications that President-elect Donald Trump plans to establish a strategic bitcoin reserve.
Despite France's unexpected credit downgrade by Moody's, the euro rose slightly, and traders remained confident of a quarter-point Fed rate cut this week.
(With inputs from agencies.)
