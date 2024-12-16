Bitcoin and Dollar Dynamics Amid Central Bank Decisions

The dollar stood close to a three-week peak against key rivals on Monday, as markets braced for a week of central bank meetings with expectations of a Federal Reserve interest rate cut.

Bitcoin surged past $105,000 for the first time, benefiting from indications that President-elect Donald Trump plans to establish a strategic bitcoin reserve.

Despite France's unexpected credit downgrade by Moody's, the euro rose slightly, and traders remained confident of a quarter-point Fed rate cut this week.

(With inputs from agencies.)