Left Menu

Bitcoin and Dollar Dynamics Amid Central Bank Decisions

The U.S. dollar approaches a three-week high before anticipated Federal Reserve rate cuts in 2025, while Bitcoin reaches $105,000 amid President-elect Trump's strategic reserve proposal. The euro regains ground despite France's credit downgrade. Global traders expect restrained U.S. economic policy adjustments post-inauguration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-12-2024 15:11 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 15:11 IST
Bitcoin and Dollar Dynamics Amid Central Bank Decisions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The dollar stood close to a three-week peak against key rivals on Monday, as markets braced for a week of central bank meetings with expectations of a Federal Reserve interest rate cut.

Bitcoin surged past $105,000 for the first time, benefiting from indications that President-elect Donald Trump plans to establish a strategic bitcoin reserve.

Despite France's unexpected credit downgrade by Moody's, the euro rose slightly, and traders remained confident of a quarter-point Fed rate cut this week.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges for Advanced Nuclear Technologies

IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges fo...

 Global
2
Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

 Global
3
Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

 Venezuela
4
Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacancy Plan

Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacanc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024