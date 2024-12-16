Left Menu

CMA CGM Announces New Energy Transition Surcharge to Meet EU Legislation

CMA CGM will implement a new Energy Transition Surcharge starting January 1st, 2025, in compliance with new EU fuel legislation. This surcharge will replace the existing EU ETS surcharge, aligning with environmental regulations aimed at reducing carbon emissions in the shipping industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-12-2024 15:51 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 15:51 IST
Shipping giant CMA CGM has announced a strategic move to introduce an Energy Transition Surcharge, effective January 1st, 2025. This decision is part of the company's efforts to comply with new European Union fuel legislation, focusing on reducing carbon emissions.

The upcoming surcharge is set to replace the current EU Emissions Trading System (ETS) surcharge, streamlining compliance with the EU's stringent environmental regulations. This move underscores the shipping industry's role in the global push towards sustainable practices.

Industry observers are watching closely to see how this transition will impact shipping costs and operational strategies as companies like CMA CGM navigate the evolving regulatory landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

