Prayagraj Gears Up for Mahakumbh 2025 with Advanced Wastewater Treatment

Preparations are heating up in Prayagraj for the upcoming Mahakumbh in 2025. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is spearheading efforts to make this iconic festival not only grand but also ecologically sound and secure for visitors.

In a strategic move, the UP Jal Nigam Urban has erected a geo tube-based treatment plant in Salori, designed to process wastewater from 22 previously untreated city drains. This initiative addresses the Chief Minister's mandate: No untreated sewage should pollute the Ganges River during the event, which attracts millions of devotees.

The Rs 55 crore facility, poised to launch in full by January 1, 2025, exploits advanced geo tube technology to treat significant levels of BOD and TSS. The Executive Engineer Saurabh Kumar, speaking with ANI, highlighted the importance of this technology, which promises environmental preservation through additional purification steps. The final stage involves ozonisation, a method claimed to be safer than chlorination, for eradicating all strains of faecal bacteria. The entire process will be under strict surveillance using OCEEMS technology to ensure compliance with environmental standards. Chief Minister Adityanath's visit to the Salori site on December 12 underscored his commitment to a flawless Mahakumbh.

Complementing these green initiatives, the Prime Minister inaugurated the 'Kumbh Sah'AI'yak' chatbot to offer real-time guidance and updates for the Mahakumbh Mela, reinforcing the logistical prowess for an event that promises to draw crowds between January 13 and February 26, 2025.

Major bathing dates, such as the Shahi Snan, are set for January 14, January 29, and February 3, posing not just a logistical challenge but an opportunity for the administration to showcase India's commitment to sustainable and celebratory practices. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)