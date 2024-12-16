Left Menu

NCERT Cuts Textbook Prices by 20% for Senior Classes

NCERT has announced a 20% textbook price reduction for classes 9-12, starting the next academic year. This move, announced by Director Dinesh Prasad Saklani, aims to benefit students by leveraging improved paper procurement and printing efficiency. Grades 1-8 textbooks remain priced at Rs 65 each.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-12-2024 16:52 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 16:52 IST
NCERT Cuts Textbook Prices by 20% for Senior Classes
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has made a groundbreaking announcement regarding textbook prices for the upcoming academic year. On Monday, NCERT Director Dinesh Prasad Saklani revealed that the council will reduce textbook prices for classes 9 to 12 by 20 percent.

During an event, Saklani emphasized the significance of this price cut, noting that it is the first time NCERT has undertaken such a substantial reduction. This change is attributed to enhanced efficiency in paper procurement and the adoption of the latest printing technology. The benefits of these advancements are being directly passed on to students across the nation.

All textbooks for grades 9-12 will now be available at 20 percent less than their current price, a move described as unprecedented in NCERT's history. Saklani also confirmed that textbooks for grades 1-8 will continue to be sold at Rs 65 per copy. The announcement was made during a ceremony at NCERT Headquarters, attended by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. An MoU with Flipkart was signed to expand textbook distribution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges for Advanced Nuclear Technologies

IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges fo...

 Global
2
Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

 Global
3
Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

 Venezuela
4
Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacancy Plan

Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacanc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024