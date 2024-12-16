NCERT Cuts Textbook Prices by 20% for Senior Classes

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has made a groundbreaking announcement regarding textbook prices for the upcoming academic year. On Monday, NCERT Director Dinesh Prasad Saklani revealed that the council will reduce textbook prices for classes 9 to 12 by 20 percent.

During an event, Saklani emphasized the significance of this price cut, noting that it is the first time NCERT has undertaken such a substantial reduction. This change is attributed to enhanced efficiency in paper procurement and the adoption of the latest printing technology. The benefits of these advancements are being directly passed on to students across the nation.

All textbooks for grades 9-12 will now be available at 20 percent less than their current price, a move described as unprecedented in NCERT's history. Saklani also confirmed that textbooks for grades 1-8 will continue to be sold at Rs 65 per copy. The announcement was made during a ceremony at NCERT Headquarters, attended by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. An MoU with Flipkart was signed to expand textbook distribution.

