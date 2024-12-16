Left Menu

Laxmi Dental's IPO Gets SEBI Nod: A Boost for Dental Industry

Laxmi Dental Ltd has received SEBI approval to launch an IPO, involving a fresh equity issue of Rs 150 crore and an offer for sale of 1.28 crore shares. The funds will support investment in Bizdent Devices, machinery purchases, debt repayment, and corporate needs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2024 17:21 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 17:21 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Laxmi Dental Ltd has received approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to initiate its initial public offering (IPO), as reported in a recent update by the markets regulator.

The IPO will comprise a fresh issue of equity shares valued at Rs 150 crore alongside an offer for sale (OFS) of 1.28 crore shares by the company's promoters and other shareholders, as outlined in the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP).

OrbiMed Asia II Mauritius Ltd is set to divest shares through the OFS, and Laxmi Dental might raise Rs 30 crore in a pre-IPO placement, potentially reducing the fresh issue size. The IPO proceeds are earmarked for investments in Bizdent Devices, machinery, debt repayment, and general corporate purposes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges for Advanced Nuclear Technologies

IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges fo...

 Global
2
Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

 Global
3
Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

 Venezuela
4
Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacancy Plan

Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacanc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024