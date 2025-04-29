Amazon Aims High with Project Kuiper: Launches First Satellites in Internet Battle
Amazon launched the first 27 satellites for its Kuiper broadband constellation, marking the start of a major effort to rival SpaceX's Starlink. The $10 billion project aims to provide global internet coverage, particularly for underserved areas. Amazon faces FCC deadlines but is confident about Kuiper's success.
In a landmark moment for Amazon's Project Kuiper, the first 27 satellites were successfully launched from Florida, marking the initiation of a satellite internet network set to compete with SpaceX's Starlink. This step forms part of Amazon's ambitious $10 billion plan to deliver global broadband access.
These initial satellites are part of a larger constellation of 3,236, with significant attention on Amazon's ability to compete in the rapidly-evolving space-based internet sector. Delays have pushed the deployment timeline, but Amazon expects to start services later this year while aiming to meet FCC deadlines for partial deployment by mid-2026.
Amazon's endeavor contrasts sharply with SpaceX's fast deployment model, which has already seen over 8,000 Starlink satellites orbiting the planet. Nevertheless, Jeff Bezos remains optimistic about success, highlighting increasing global demand for internet services and the potential for coexisting market leaders.
(With inputs from agencies.)
