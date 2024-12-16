Tragic Bus Accident in Kurla Claims Eight Lives: Authorities Alerted

The devastating bus accident in Mumbai's Kurla area has now claimed eight lives, with another victim succumbing to injuries on Monday. The victim was identified as 52-year-old Fazlu Rehman Shaikh, a resident of Ghatkopar, according to police reports.

The incident, involving a Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) bus, occurred on December 9 around 9:50 pm. The bus allegedly lost control and collided with an estimated 30-40 vehicles over a stretch of 100 meters, ultimately crashing into the RCC column of the Solomon Building and breaching its compound wall, as confirmed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

In the wake of this tragedy, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has directed immediate financial compensation of Rs 5 lakh to each of the bereaved families. Calls for stringent punishment for the bus driver have been raised by relatives of the deceased, amid ongoing investigations by local authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)