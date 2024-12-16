Tragic Bus Accident in Kurla Claims Eight Lives: Authorities Alerted
In a tragic turn of events, the death toll from the Kurla bus accident in Mumbai has climbed to eight. Maharashtra's Chief Minister has announced financial support for the victims' families, as police investigations continue into the incident where a bus lost control and crashed into multiple vehicles.
- Country:
- India
The devastating bus accident in Mumbai's Kurla area has now claimed eight lives, with another victim succumbing to injuries on Monday. The victim was identified as 52-year-old Fazlu Rehman Shaikh, a resident of Ghatkopar, according to police reports.
The incident, involving a Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) bus, occurred on December 9 around 9:50 pm. The bus allegedly lost control and collided with an estimated 30-40 vehicles over a stretch of 100 meters, ultimately crashing into the RCC column of the Solomon Building and breaching its compound wall, as confirmed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).
In the wake of this tragedy, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has directed immediate financial compensation of Rs 5 lakh to each of the bereaved families. Calls for stringent punishment for the bus driver have been raised by relatives of the deceased, amid ongoing investigations by local authorities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Devendra Fadnavis Takes Oath as Maharashtra Chief Minister Amid Star-Studded Ceremony
Fadnavis Set to Reclaim Maharashtra Chief Ministership in Grand Ceremony
BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis sworn in as Maharashtra Chief Minister for third time; PM Modi attends oath taking ceremony in Mumbai.
Devendra Fadnavis Set for Third Term as Maharashtra Chief Minister
Tragedy Strikes: Mumbai BEST Bus Accident Claims Six Lives