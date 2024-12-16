Smart Meter Installations Lagging: RDSS Faces Challenges
Around 73 lakh smart prepaid meters have been installed across the country as of November, under the RDSS scheme. Despite the goal to install 25 crore meters by March 2025, many states showed no installations, highlighting challenges in execution and distribution efficiencies.
- Country:
- India
Official data reveals that around 73 lakh smart prepaid meters have been installed across India by November, yet 11 states and two Union Territories reported 'nil' installations. These updates were shared in Parliament, emphasizing challenges in meeting the ambitious RDSS scheme targets.
The RDSS scheme, launched in July 2021 with an outlay of Rs 3.3 lakh crore, aims to install 25 crore smart prepaid meters by March 2025. As of November 29, only 19.79 crore meters have been sanctioned under this nationwide initiative, signifying a need for accelerated progress.
While Assam and Bihar lead in installations, several states, including Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan, have not reported any progress. This raises questions about the operational efficiencies of distribution utilities, intended to improve under this scheme. The need for reliable and quality power supply remains crucial.
(With inputs from agencies.)
