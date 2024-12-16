EU Renewable Energy Goals Clash with Nuclear Power Debate

The European Union's attempt to set a new renewable energy target by 2040 has been met with early opposition from pro-nuclear nations within the bloc, highlighting a persistent divide over the future role of atomic energy.

The EU's 27 member states have long been split on nuclear power's place in Europe's energy mix, and recent proposals by new energy commissioner Dan Jorgensen have reignited tensions. At a meeting in Brussels, several EU energy ministers voiced concerns about excluding nuclear from the renewable energy target.

Nations like France, which heavily rely on nuclear power, advocate for its inclusion as a low-carbon energy source, while countries like Austria and Germany, wary of nuclear risks and costs, oppose it. The EU's ability to reach consensus on its energy goals remains contentious as these countries debate the balance between renewable and nuclear power.

(With inputs from agencies.)