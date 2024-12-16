Left Menu

Syria's Ports Back on Track Amid Geopolitical Tensions

Syria's main ports are now operational after disruptions. Despite challenges like airstrikes and workforce shortages, Latakia and Tartous ports function normally. Ukraine plans to send food supplies to Syria. Russian wheat shipments face logistical issues, but Ukraine aims to step in with wheat, flour, and oil.

Updated: 16-12-2024 21:49 IST
After a period of disruptions, Syria's main ports are now functioning normally, according to maritime officials. The recent difficulties were due, in part, to workforce shortages and airstrikes around Latakia.

Shipping sources confirmed that the Turkish-flagged Med Urla was among the first vessels to unload and depart from Latakia, marking a return to regular operations. Meanwhile, Tartous port is also running, albeit with some backlog.

In response to suspension issues with Russian wheat deliveries, Ukraine announced plans to coordinate with international organizations to supply Syria with essential food items such as wheat, flour, and oil.

