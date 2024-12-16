Syria's Ports Back on Track Amid Geopolitical Tensions

After a period of disruptions, Syria's main ports are now functioning normally, according to maritime officials. The recent difficulties were due, in part, to workforce shortages and airstrikes around Latakia.

Shipping sources confirmed that the Turkish-flagged Med Urla was among the first vessels to unload and depart from Latakia, marking a return to regular operations. Meanwhile, Tartous port is also running, albeit with some backlog.

In response to suspension issues with Russian wheat deliveries, Ukraine announced plans to coordinate with international organizations to supply Syria with essential food items such as wheat, flour, and oil.

(With inputs from agencies.)