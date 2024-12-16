Revitalizing History: Sambhal's Shiv-Hanuman Temple Reopens After 46 Years

After decades of closure, the historic Shiv-Hanuman Temple in Sambhal district witnessed a revival on Monday evening during an anti-encroachment initiative. A priest was documented performing the evening aarti as devotees thronged the premises, chanting bhajans with fervor.

The temple, reportedly closed since 1978, was central to an encroachment clearance operation executed by the local administration. Remarkably, three ancient idols were unearthed from a well on the temple grounds, igniting curiosity among locals and officials alike. Sambhal's ASP, Shrish Chandra, clarified that two of the idols are believed to be of Lord Ganesh and Kartikeya, and requisite security measures have been undertaken.

Security enhancements included cleaning the site, installing electricity lines, and overseeing the setup of CCTV cameras to safeguard the premises. Meanwhile, Sambhal SP Krishan Kumar and DM Rajender Pensiya participated by offering prayers, emphasizing the temple's cultural significance as it embarks on a journey of restoration helmed by SDM Vandana Mishra. Efforts are in motion to reinstate the temple's original architecture, with preemptive communication to the Archaeological Survey of India to secure expert guidance.

