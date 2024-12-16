Legendary Percussionist Ustad Zakir Hussain Dies at 73, Leaving a Musical Legacy

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday mourned the death of legendary percussionist Ustad Zakir Hussain, recognizing his extraordinary contribution to the world of music. Speaking to reporters in Sambha, Abdullah expressed, "He was a great artist. This is sad news, and I pray for his soul's peace."

Abdullah emphasized the magnitude of Hussain's loss, particularly within cultural arenas, describing it as a void that is impossible to fill. Ustad Zakir Hussain, aged 73, passed away in San Francisco on December 15, succumbing to idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a chronic lung disease. The announcement was confirmed by Jon Bleicher of Prospect PR, on behalf of the family.

Celebrated globally as one of the finest percussionists, Ustad Zakir Hussain was more than a maestro; he was a cultural ambassador who elevated Indian classical music to global prominence. Hussain's contributions in both traditional and modern musical landscapes continue to resonate, leaving an enduring legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)