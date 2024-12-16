Left Menu

Legendary Percussionist Ustad Zakir Hussain Dies at 73, Leaving a Musical Legacy

Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah mourned the death of Ustad Zakir Hussain, a renowned percussionist who passed away at 73. Hussain's death leaves a significant void, especially in cultural circles. Known for his traditional and contemporary music, Hussain elevated Indian classical music globally. His loss is deeply felt worldwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-12-2024 22:22 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 22:22 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday mourned the death of legendary percussionist Ustad Zakir Hussain, recognizing his extraordinary contribution to the world of music. Speaking to reporters in Sambha, Abdullah expressed, "He was a great artist. This is sad news, and I pray for his soul's peace."

Abdullah emphasized the magnitude of Hussain's loss, particularly within cultural arenas, describing it as a void that is impossible to fill. Ustad Zakir Hussain, aged 73, passed away in San Francisco on December 15, succumbing to idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a chronic lung disease. The announcement was confirmed by Jon Bleicher of Prospect PR, on behalf of the family.

Celebrated globally as one of the finest percussionists, Ustad Zakir Hussain was more than a maestro; he was a cultural ambassador who elevated Indian classical music to global prominence. Hussain's contributions in both traditional and modern musical landscapes continue to resonate, leaving an enduring legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

