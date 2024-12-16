Left Menu

Amit Shah Vows to Eradicate Maoist Insurgency by 2026 During Chhattisgarh Visit

Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited Gundam in Bijapur, Chhattisgarh, pledging to end Maoist insurgency by 2026. Shah assured villagers of government amenities and urged participation in development schemes. He emphasized education and financial inclusion while interacting with villagers and security personnel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-12-2024 23:26 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 23:26 IST
Amit Shah Vows to Eradicate Maoist Insurgency by 2026 During Chhattisgarh Visit
Amit Shah visits Naxal stronghold Gundam. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday embarked on a pivotal visit to Gundam village in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, a region known as the bastion of notorious Maoist leader Madvi Hidma. Shah reassured the local populace of the government's unwavering commitment to eradicating the Maoist insurgency by March 31, 2026.

During his visit, the Home Minister underscored the declining influence of Naxalism, now confined to limited areas, and encouraged villagers to leverage government welfare schemes. Shah, accompanied by Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnudev Sai and Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma, promised the provision of basic amenities, including roads and healthcare facilities, within the next year.

He urged locals to send their children to school regularly, noting that education is vital in addressing various challenges. Shah also highlighted available medical facilities and government welfare schemes, interacting directly with students and women to outline the transformative power of education. Shah directed the district collector to organize public service camps to facilitate access to essential documents for villagers.

In his address to security personnel at the Gundam Forward Operating Base, Shah instructed them to decisively tackle armed Naxalites and suggested adopting nearby villages to bolster the community's trust in government initiatives. Gundam, once a Naxal stronghold, has been liberated, marking significant progress in the government's fight against insurgency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges for Advanced Nuclear Technologies

IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges fo...

 Global
2
Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

 Global
3
Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

 Venezuela
4
Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacancy Plan

Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacanc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024