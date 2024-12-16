Amit Shah Vows to Eradicate Maoist Insurgency by 2026 During Chhattisgarh Visit

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday embarked on a pivotal visit to Gundam village in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, a region known as the bastion of notorious Maoist leader Madvi Hidma. Shah reassured the local populace of the government's unwavering commitment to eradicating the Maoist insurgency by March 31, 2026.

During his visit, the Home Minister underscored the declining influence of Naxalism, now confined to limited areas, and encouraged villagers to leverage government welfare schemes. Shah, accompanied by Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnudev Sai and Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma, promised the provision of basic amenities, including roads and healthcare facilities, within the next year.

He urged locals to send their children to school regularly, noting that education is vital in addressing various challenges. Shah also highlighted available medical facilities and government welfare schemes, interacting directly with students and women to outline the transformative power of education. Shah directed the district collector to organize public service camps to facilitate access to essential documents for villagers.

In his address to security personnel at the Gundam Forward Operating Base, Shah instructed them to decisively tackle armed Naxalites and suggested adopting nearby villages to bolster the community's trust in government initiatives. Gundam, once a Naxal stronghold, has been liberated, marking significant progress in the government's fight against insurgency.

